BOH says masks effective; prevention measures important
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education and Shelby County Board of Health have confirmed their desire to work together as they strive to keep students and staff in the schools, as well as the community at large, safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those words come after a two-hour workshop Thursday evening, Sept. 24 attended by both boards and open to the public, with approximately 25 people in attendance at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Ctr. in Harlan.
The meeting was scheduled after a list of recommendations from the board of health to the school district was discussed at length by the school board following the first HCHS football game against Grinnell on August 28.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
