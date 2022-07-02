Boil order issued for Chatburn customers

HARLAN – A water main leak Thursday, Feb. 3 along a portion of Chatburn Ave. in Harlan led to a water boil order through Friday.

Harlan Municipal Utilities Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber said the water main leak on the north side of Chatburn affected only the 1305-1708 block of customers and the boil order was issued out of a sense of caution.

“We don’t believe there was any contamination,” said Weber.

However, because the leak was in a line 10-12 feet in depth, HMU didn’t have the equipment to work on a line that deep so called in an outside contractor to repair the line.

HMU didn’t have full control of the project, so issued the boil order for customers. In order to lift the order, HMU had to conduct two tests – an initial one and a second test 24 hours after the first.

The repair was made later Thursday, and by Saturday tests revealed no contamination and the boil order was lifted.