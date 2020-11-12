Boltinghouse pilots last flight after 35-year career

KINGWOOD, TX -- Captain J. Kerry Boltinghouse dreamed about being an airline pilot at a very young age.

“I always wanted to fly as long as I can remember. I was about 4 when I thought the contrails overhead were caused by the airplanes flying so high they were scratching the sky. I told my mom right there that I wanted to scratch the sky some day,” said Boltinghouse.

And scratch the sky he has for the past 35 years as a commercial pilot for United Airlines. He has accumulated more than 20,000 plus hours of simulator instructor and flight time as well as serving as a mentor to hundreds of pilots during his career. Boltinghouse piloted his last flight for United Airlines and officially retired on October 29, 2020.