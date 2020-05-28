Borkowski named top FFA student; Dekalb winner
HARLAN -- Lucy Borkowski, a senior at Harlan Community High School, was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award, sponsored by Bayer Crop Science.
Borkowski, the daughter of Steve and Holly Borkowski of Manilla, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience.
