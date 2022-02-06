Boy Scouts have their first girl troop

The Ohwahnasee District, which includes Adair, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Harrison and Shelby Counties of the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America, is excited to announce the first girl troop in the district. Many months went into finding a chartered organization to sponsor them, planning how to start, preparing the new leadership to start their roles, recruiting new girls to join, and implementing the Scouts BSA youth-led program. Troop 90G was formed in February 2022 and is chartered by the American Legion Post 150 in Harlan.

These young ladies have worked hard to get enough members to create a troop. They started with only four initial members but have grown to seven now that two girls recently joined last week and one crossed over from Glidden Pack 114 on May 22. For now, Troop 90G is considered a District-wide troop since the girls and leaders are spread out over the entire district, including the towns of Harlan, Missouri Valley, Logan, Shelby and Glidden. When more girls join or come up from the pack in their area, the goal is to establish new troops in their hometowns. But for now they have made this work very well.