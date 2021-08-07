Boysen Family ready for the fair

REGIONAL -- As the Shelby County Fair approaches, the Boysen family is preparing to show off months of hard work on their projects for this year’s fair.

Mitch and Cindy Boysen live on a farm outside of Wiota with their children Leah, Chet and Greta. All three of the kids participate in the Shelby County Fair, despite living in Cass County.

The family first got involved in the fair through the Clover Kids in Elk Horn, where Cindy is a teacher in the EEHK School District. The kids loved participating in the program, so they stuck with it.

“We really liked being involved with the Clover Kids projects, and it just continued on from there,” Cindy said. “We just decided to stay with the Elk Horn Explorers as we progressed on.”

Leah is 12 years old and a junior 4-Her, serving as the recreational leader of her club.

“[Leah] is in charge of the games or activities we have at meetings,” Cindy said.

Chet is 10 years old and is also in 4-H. Greta is 8 years old and participates in the Spartan Clover Kids.

Leah, Chet and Greta have been involved in the fair since they started with the Clover Kids. Leah has been involved in fair for seven years and Chet has been involved for five years. Greta is in her third year of Clover Kids.

Cindy said she likes that the kids have the opportunity to grow through their participation in the Shelby County Fair.

“We really like the personal growth the kids have when having to give their presentations or show their animals,” Cindy said.

