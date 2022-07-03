BPA STUDENTS ON TO NATIONALS!

HARLAN -- Students from Harlan Community High School will be attending the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2022 National Leadership Conference, in Dallas, TX, May 4-8.

HCHS chapter members will join nearly 6,000 conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national level business skills competitions and attend leadership development, workshops, general sessions, and national officer candidate campaigns and elections.

In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, students will have the opportunity to experience Dallas and the surrounding areas.

A total of 18 students earned top honors and were top 10 finalists at the state leadership conference Feb. 20-22, qualifying them for the national competition. Those students recognized and qualifying for the national event include Ally Curren, Mallory Mulligan, Dominic Schaben, Paola Gonzalez, Madison Kjergaard, Savanna Christensen, Macy Reischl, Kaia Bieker, Tyler Shelton, Ava Monson, Samuel Buman, Claire Schmitz, Corrine Mages, Kara Kenkel, Gunner Schmitz, Jason Erlemeier, Brynn Klaassen, and Joseph Fah.

Full results in the Tribune!