BPA Students Qualify for National Event; Sadly, it has been Canceled
HARLAN -- Students from Harlan Community High School qualified for the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2020 National Leadership Conference, in North Harbor, MD May 6-10.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference has been canceled.
This year’s conference was set to bring together more than 6,000 conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national level business skills competitions and attend leadership development, workshops, general sessions, and national officer candidate campaigns and elections. In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, students would have had the opportunity to experience Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas.
