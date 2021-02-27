HARLAN – Breaking Cylence, Harlan Community High School’s show choir group, kicked off its contest season Saturday, Feb. 20 with a seventh-place showing at the Pella Dutchmasters Show Choir Invitational, also taking home a trophy for having the top band in its class.

Madison Schumacher also won a Star Performer award.

Just the fact that the show choir had the opportunity to perform in person was fantastic, said director Landon Stalzer this week.

“This year has been a blessing in disguise for Harlan Community’s Varsity Show Choir,” Stalzer said.

“In a year where music seemed to have departed many of our thoughts, these students kept with it and have come together to create something awesome.”

The group, comprised of 25 singers, a five-person crew and full band of 15, held a dress rehearsal last Friday before heading to its first competition.

Family and friends were invited to the rehearsal to see and hear the choir for the first time and came away impressed.

This year’s set is about the idea of growing up and overcoming adversity as a child, into teenage years, and then into adulthood, said Stalzer. Seems apropos during a pandemic year that has shut down many activities since last March.

The group has practiced all of the protocols and has been excited to finally hit the contest circuit.

“The singers have been masked, but their sound would tell you otherwise,” said Stalzer.

A show choir performance combines singing with dancing and choreography, and oftentimes includes a full band. Show choir contests have become especially exciting and popular in recent years, with each school many times performing around a centralized theme.

Breaking Cylence will continue its contest season this week traveling to Bishop Heelan’s Crusaders Classic in Sioux City on Saturday, Feb. 27. Also on the schedule is the Emmetsburg Extravaganza on March 6 and a home concert on March 22 at 7 p.m. in the Harlan Community High School gymnasium.

Choir

Lilyana Albertsen, Rebekah Bruck, Maggie Buman, Veronica Buman, Jennifer Crosley, Kaelyn Hol, Jessica Lohoff, Jessalyn Schleimer, Ava Wohlenhaus, Kylie Albertsen, Sam Funke, Ava Miller, Madi Schumacher, Timber Svendsen, Seth Anderson, Brayden Brown, Quentin McDowell, Griffin Schleimer, Keyton Francis, Devin Kearney, Ian Kearney, Jackson Lotenschtein, Salvador Marti, Ian Shelton, Thuong Vo

Crew

Billy Joe Harvey, Emily Hocken, Jocelyn Mena, Kaylee Mumm, Jared Walters

Band

Eric Torneten, Camden Leinen, Joseph Bragg, Brennon Munch, Shea Hopp, Angie Ordonez,

Emma Herzberg, Olivia Anderson, Kaiden Milliken, Darbie Argotsinger, Mallory Mulligan, Mitchell Rueschenberg, Thomas Petersen, Keaton Heileson, Benett Dozler