BREAKING NEWS REGARDING COUNTY WIDE EMS SERVICES

*********BREAKING NEWS************

The following press release was read at the Tuesday, November 20 Shelby County Board of Supervisor's meeting. Please see the Tuesday, November 28 edition of the Harlan Tribune for more information.

The County is proud of the overwhelming support voters placed in making EMS an essential service in Shelby County. The goal of the county-wide EMS system is to maintain and eventually increase the level of support to the volunteer units and provide the same critical care transport service currently provided by a private company, Medivac Ambulance Corp.

On July 1, 2021, the Shelby County Ambulance Commission signed a 5-year contract with Medivac to provide Ambulance Services to Shelby County. In the past couple years, Medivac has made several requests to increase funding due to the inability to sustain operations financially. The Ambulance commission has continuously shown support of the financial challenges that have presented since 2021, and responded accordingly with significant increases in funding.

On November 10th, 2023, Medivac provided notice that without additional increases in funding, they will need to cease operations on December 1, 2023. Considering the already significant increase in funding to Medivac, and the successful vote of the county-wide EMS system, the best approach moving forward is to expedite the county run service.

The Ambulance Commission is working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the County by December 1, 2023. The County is in negotiations with Medivac over the building and equipment. The two main ambulances currently used by Medivac are owned by the Commission and will be transferred to the County. Medivac staff will be offered positions with the newly formed County run ambulance service. The County's EMA Assistant Director will be the EMS Director in an interim position until a permanent director can be hired.

"We know this is a priority, and with everyone's cooperation, we will make this work," said Steve Kenkel, Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. "We thank the voters for believing in the importance of EMS."