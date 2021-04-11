Brick Wall Gallery hosts local artists

HARLAN -- “2 Artists 2 Weekends” continues this month at the Brick Wall Gallery in historic downtown Harlan.

During the first two weekends of November, the Brick Wall Gallery in Harlan will feature two new artists in the space — Deborah King and Shane Schechinger.

The exhibit began with an opening reception Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. The complete list of dates and times are:

• Thursday, Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m.; • Friday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; • Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; • Sunday, Nov. 7, Noon-2 p.m.; • Thursday, Nov. 11, 5-8 p.m.; • Friday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; • Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; • Sunday, Nov. 14, Noon-2 p.m.

“Both Deborah and Shane have impressive artistic skills,” said Brick Wall Gallery Owner Brian Byrnes. Deborah and Shane are calling their show Seasons of Thankfulness.

“They are very insightful and innovative in their work, and I’m happy to feature their art at the gallery.”

The event is free and open to the public.

