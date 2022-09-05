Bringing the Zoo to You
HARLAN -- Parian Masonic Lodge #321 in Harlan sponsored “Grossology”, part of Henry Doorly zoo’s “Bring the Zoo to You” program.
Approximately 750 Harlan Community Elementary Schools learned about the grossest animal traits Friday, May 6.
Brian and Holly led the demonstrations, which featured a slide show, cockroaches, and Yolanda the tarantula.
