Buck family a 4-H household year-round

COUNTY — The Shelby County Fair began Sunday, July 10 with events running throughout the week.

For many 4-H families, including Erin Buck and her children of Tennant, the week is an accumulation of a year of hard work.

“In our household, 4-H is year round,”she said.

“I have been a part of the Shelby County Fair for many years,” Buck said.

Erin became a member of Shelby’s Southwest 4-H Club. She won Reserve Market Heifer that first year. She was involved in both 4-H and FFA for several years, and showed animals on both the state and national level.

Her children are all active in 4-H. Her 14-year-old daughter, Brooklyn has been in 4-H for 10 years and is also in FFA and Shelby County 4-H Council. Son Cooper and daughter, Kendra, both 12, have been in 4-H for seven years. All three are members of the Shelby Trailblazers and show pigs, lambs, and cattle. Kendra has shown her Hereford steer at purebred shows and open shows and has received Champion twice.

Eight-year-old daughter, Reagan has been a Shelby Clover Kid for 4 years.