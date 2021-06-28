Building Rehab

HARLAN – Work is progressing on a downtown building rehabilitation project being funded in part by an Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) catalyst grant that helps communities stimulate growth in their downtown areas.

The building at 601 Court St., the corner of 6th and Court Sts., has been undergoing extensive renovations during the past two years. Owned by Jerry Henscheid, the project was the recipient of a $100,000 catalyst grant back in 2019 from the IEDA Community Catalyst and Remediation Grant Program.

The Harlan project is one of dozens over the past few years to receive such grants. Typically the projects should be completed in two years, but Henscheid recently was granted an extension to finish the renovations.

“A lot of work has been done,” Henscheid said this spring. “We’re getting there.”

The total project cost is estimated at $313,168, with $100,000 funded with the catalyst grant and a $213,168 match.