Buman directs Bayer Fund donation to City of Harlan for tree replacement

HARLAN — Janet Buman recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the City of Harlan. Under the umbrella of the city, the Shelby County Plant Iowa committee used portions of the funds this spring to plant 25 eight-foot trees at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, HMU, Harlan Community School, and by the new campsites at Nishna Bend Recreational Area.

“The Emerald Ash Borer is negatively affecting our local ash tree population,” said Buman. “What were once beautiful, well-established trees are now dying and need to be removed. I appreciate that Bayer gives ag producers an opportunity to apply for these donations and then allows the recipients to direct those funds toward organizations that we personally support such as Shelby County Plant Iowa.”

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $5,000 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.

To learn more about how America’s Farmers are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.