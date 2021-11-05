Buman honored by DM Register

REGIONAL -- Justine Buman, the daughter of Jeff and Janet Buman, Harlan, has been recognized with the Des Moines Register Academic All-State Southwest Region honors.

Each year since 2010, schools nominated students for the Register’s academic all-state. Each high school in Iowa is invited to select a senior who is among the best and the brightest -- with a mixture of good grades, test scores, activities and accomplishments that made them stand out among their peers.

In addition, two students from area schools also were among those nominated by their schools. Kailey Jones from AHSTW and Lauren Danner from IKM-Manning were their schools’ nominees.