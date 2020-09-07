Burchett retiring; The Fourth Generation closing
HARLAN – After 46 years of owning her own business and reaching the age of 73, Marty Burchett decided it was time to retire.
“I have had two cardiac events in the past 18 months,” she said. “I have recovered, but I did not want my husband or sons to deal with liquidating the store if I could not.”
The Fourth Generation has been a staple in downtown Harlan, offering women’s fashions and accessories for decades. In a letter to her customers recently, Burchett said it’s been a pleasure serving the region for so long.
