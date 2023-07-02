Burglary suspects in custody

HARLAN — Two burglary suspects within Shelby County have been arrested and are being held in custody under a $50,000 bond.

The suspects of several recent burglaries within Shelby County led to the arrest of 57-year-old Rodney Craig Musich of Harlan and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Bemister of Herman, Neb.

Sheriff Neil Gross said with some help from the public and an aggressive deputy staff, it came to an arrest quickly.

“The guys stayed on it around the clock, some working extra hours in order to provide safety to the public,” Gross said. “Thanks to the public for bringing information forward.”

Musich is charged with 1 count burglary in the first degree, a B felony; 2 counts burglary in the third degree, a D felony, ongoing criminal conduct, a B felony; 2 counts possession of controlled substance and 2 counts prohibited acts penalty.

Bemister is charged 1 count burglary in the first degree, a B felony; 2 counts burglary in the third degree, a D felony, ongoing criminal conduct, a B felony; 2 counts possession of a controlled substance; 2 counts prohibited acts penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix drug tax stamp, manufacturing/delivery/with intent, and unlawful possession of prescription pills.