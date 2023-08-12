Burmeister resigns as Shelby County Engineer

SHELBY COUNTY — The Board of Supervisors approved Shelby County Engineer Brandon Burmeister’s resignation at the Board meeting Tuesday, December 5.

“This decision was not an easy one,” Burmeister stated.

“An opportunity has presented itself, and I feel this change will be beneficial to my long-term career goals and objectives.”

Burmeister was appointed Shelby County Engineer in November 2017 after Dan Ahart retired. Prior to his promotion, he had served as Assistant Engineer since July 2013.

He stated he is proud of the accomplishments made by the county during his tenure, including being the county to win the Robert M. Nady Award for Outstanding Asphalt Pavement Project.

“I consider this time to be highly successful,” Burmeister said, noting the procurement of grants for the bridges on Linden Road, the numerous bridge replacement projects which provide safe and legal crossing for agricultural traffic, and the development of a pavement maintenance plan.

He expressed his gratitude to the management team and the Shelby County Roads Department.

Burmeister said he has worked to improve the services provided with limited resources available, and he enjoyed seeing projects completed that will provide service to the citizens of the county for many years.

“I very much appreciate everyone I’ve worked with over the past 10 and a half years,” he said.

Supervisors Steve Kenkel, Bryce Schaben, and Charles Parkhurst, all commended Burmeister for his work.

Kenkel noted Burmeister was always willing to “think outside the box”.

“I really appreciate that about you,” Kenkel said.

“We’re more than thankful for the years of service you gave the county,” he added.