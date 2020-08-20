Businesses encouraged to consider new Shop Iowa website
COUNTY – Shelby County businesses without an online presence are being encouraged to take advantage of a new website provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
ShopIowa.com is now live.
Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director, said the website was recently launched and so far has been a hit for Iowa businesses looking to provide products online.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)