Businesses encouraged to consider new Shop Iowa website

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:00am admin

    COUNTY – Shelby County businesses without an online presence are being encouraged to take advantage of a new website provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
    ShopIowa.com is now live.    
    Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director, said the website was recently launched and so far has been a hit for Iowa businesses looking to provide products online.

