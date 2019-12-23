Busy 2019 for Harlan Fire Department
HARLAN -- If you’re having trouble parting with your Christmas tree, here’s a fact to motivate you: One-third (33 percent) of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.
With this potential fire hazard in mind, the Harlan Fire Department and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourage everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season.
“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”
