Busy 2019 for Harlan Fire Department

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 10:41am admin
Prompt removal of Christmas trees, carbon monoxide detectors important as 2020 winter arrives
We would like to recruit more members for 2020. If you are interested in making a difference in your community, consider volunteering as a firefighter. -- Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen

    HARLAN -- If you’re having trouble parting with your Christmas tree, here’s a fact to motivate you: One-third (33 percent) of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.
    With this potential fire hazard in mind, the Harlan Fire Department and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourage everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season.
    “Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”

 

