Buttigieg holds Harlan Town Hall Meeting

HARLAN -- Approximately 171 people turned out on a cold and snowy afternoon Saturday, Jan. 18 for a town hall meeting with Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg. The event was held at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry atrium. The standing room only crowd heard Buttigieg’s message, and then asked questions of the candidate for more than an hour. Buttigieg touted everything from his military experience to his thoughts on health care and foreign policy as reasons he would be the best candidate for president.