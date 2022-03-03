C3 to host GALA for IKM-M education needs
MANNING – The annual C3 GALA will be held Saturday, March 25 at the Hausbarn Heritage Park building in Manning, with proceeds going to support the IKM-Manning School District.
Postponed in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual GALA will be held in person in 2022 with a meal, entertainment and live and silent auctions as in past years.
C3, comprised of members of churches throughout the Manning area, stands for “Christ, Community, Celebration.” The organization has served the IKM-Manning School District area in a number of ways since 2015.
Upwards of $105,000 has been raised annually for the district needs.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95