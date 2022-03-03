C3 to host GALA for IKM-M education needs



During the December 21 raffle at halftime of the boys basketball game vs. Mo. Valley, Jackie Branning (left) was the winner of the $3,000 shopping spree from The Market Place.

Here, she draws the name of Kent Halbur, who won the $7,500 Polaris Sportsman 4x4.

Also pictured are Jean Stadtlander and Jeremy Carroll.



The GALA committee present for the raffle drawings in December with winner Jackie Branning are L to R -- Gina Carroll, Zach Meiners, Todd Stadtlander, Branning, Jeremy Carroll, Beth Williams, and Jean Stadtlander. (Photo contributed)