Cadet Great Start Program will take flight in Harlan

HARLAN — The skies above Harlan will soon be buzzing with youth orientation flights.

The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will be hosting a Cadet Great Start Program for all 12-18 year old youth interested in joining its sublight (also known as Harlan Flight). No prior experience is required.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new Civil Air Patrol flight in Harlan,” said 1st Lieutenant Stacy Condie, the flight commander of the new flight.

“We believe that this organization has a lot to offer young people in terms of leadership development, character building, and aerospace education. The Cadet Great Start Program is a great way for young people to get a taste of what the Civil Air Patrol is all about.”

The program will start May 16 at p.m., and participants will meet once a week for two and a half hours and one Saturday.

The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, with a mission to provide emergency services, aerospace education, and cadet programs to young people.

The organization has been active in Iowa for many years, and the extension of the Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron based in Atlantic to include this new flight in Harlan is a welcome addition to the state’s aviation community, Condie said.

The Cadet Program is one of CAP’s three missions. CAP Cadets participate in programs teaching them to fly, camp, hike, get in shape, and learn leadership skills, while advancing through a series of achievements and earning honors and an increase in responsibility.

Condie stated the Great Start Program accelerates the First Achievement. In the first few weeks, those who participate will be able to accomplish all of the requirements to earn their first achievement in the program. This includes learning the basics of aerospace education, leadership, and character development.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about aviation, and they will also be introduced to the various activities and opportunities that are available to cadets in the Civil Air Patrol.

She said, “Each cadet will continue advancing by doing more activities, coursework and hands on learning. After Great Start, students can join in any weekly meeting, but it would not be accelerated.”

Condie stated on average, it takes about eight weeks to complete this first achievement.

Cadets will take their first Orientation Flight right after the completion of the Great Start Program with a CAP Pilot. Each cadet gets five powered flights (Cessna) and five unpowered flights (gliders). Each flight has a theme. Flights focus on basic maneuvers, aircraft instruments, and weather.

During CAP orientation flights, a detailed syllabus guides the pilot.

Condie stated CAP does allow cadets to handle the controls while aloft. “Learning how planes fly is the main goal of the program,” she said.

“However, the pilot remains in command at all times, and only the pilot will fly the airplane during takeoff, landing, and other critical moments of the flight.

Registration is now open, and the program is limited to 20 recruits. For more information, interested individuals can contact Condie at 712-571-0736.