ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

HARLAN – A standing room only crowd turned out on less than a day’s notice for a town hall meeting with Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker and Iowa Congressional Candidate J.D. Scholten at the C.G. Therkildsen Center Friday morning, Dec. 6.

The two shared their messages with Shelby County residents of hope, common sense, morality and values in helping the nation heal and come together to move forward into the future.