CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS!

HARLAN – Disappointing is an understatement for students in the Harlan Community Schools music program when describing the end of this past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and closing of the school buildings with cancellation of school-sponsored events was a bummer. The students missed out on so many opportunities to perform, including the Iowa Jazz Championships, small and large group contests and graduation, to name a few.

“School was dismissed because of the quarantine on Monday, March 16,” said HCHS Band Director Bill Kearney. “This was the day that we were scheduled to have our Pops Concert. The impact was felt twofold because of this.

“In all, the Harlan band students missed out on State Solo and Ensemble Festival, Iowa Jazz Championships, Concert Band Conducting Workshop, Spring Concert, State Large Group Contest, and Graduation performances.”

That added up to lots of disappointment, Kearney said.

“The biggest disappointment came when it was announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the year. I cried for my senior band class because they did not get their proper send off. These seniors were freshmen my first year teaching at HCHS.”

But for those who know the music instructors at HCS and the passion and dedication they bring to the program, it’s no surprise to know that they quickly dove headfirst into instructional programming that has kept the music alive this summer as they eagerly await the beginning of the next school year.

“I am really excited for the upcoming school year because of the level of enrollment in band,” said Kearney. “We have 42 freshmen enrolled, which is the most freshmen that I have seen enrolled since I have been working at HCHS.

“Also the total band enrollment is up for the coming year. We will be marching 99 strong. I am really excited to get back to making music with my band students.”

Summer lessons

For the last two months of the 2019-20 school year, the students were sent home with a Band Survival Packet that contained warmups, scales and etudes. Each band student was set up with a Google Classroom account where they were given assignments from the survival packet through May.

“They were also asked to monitor their practice minutes per week during their time at home. Their band assignments were optional and not given in moderation as I really wanted the 9-11 band students to focus on their learning opportunities in there core subject areas and the graduating band seniors to focus on their requirements for graduating.”

With summer, music lessons for students are being conducted via Zoom through June, set up as sectionals that involve from 5-10 students. “We are working on marching band music. I also conduct private Zoom lessons for any interested band students free of charge.”

Drumline sectionals have been modified, with students being issued their own instruments for self practice and video recorded assessment by the director and upper class percussion leaders.

“I am hopeful that we will receive some favorable guidance from HCHS administration and the Iowa Department of Education that will allow for face to face drumline instruction by mid July, or soon thereafter,” said Kearney. “The flags have been issued their practice flags and are in communication with their section leaders and choreographer for further guidance on practices during the month of June.”

Tryouts for drumline, flag and drum major were conducted via video recordings and Zoom in April and May.

It all hasn’t been easy, but effective, Kearney said. “Band and Chorus is a class that relies heavily on visual and aural interaction and feedback,” he explained. “This visual and aural format is what drives the performance aspect of music learning through private, small group and large group instruction.

“This has made it very challenging for music instruction through technology. But more importantly the continual instruction that every band student received prior to the pandemic has been interrupted during this pandemic. For me, that has been the most difficult part of teaching the band students during this pandemic.”

Positives

Music students are resilient though, Kearney said. “They are better conditioned to the challenges and modifications of remote music instruction and learning. There are opportunities for individual, self-monitored learning and student directed learning now as well.

“I believe that if there is a scenario where we are asked to teach remotely, or teach through blended learning or a modified schedule, there will be an easier transition into these scenarios for the students and directors,” Kearney said.

Kearney said students continue to work on the marching band music for the fall, and he’s excited about the return to school.

Getting on the field in the fall will be somewhat of a return to normalcy, something everyone in Shelby County and Iowa will appreciate.

The marching band’s pre-game show will be similar to last year, and the field program will be West Side Story. “For our parade performance, we will march to the music of the Avengers,” he said.