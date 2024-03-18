Candidate filing is underway

SHELBY COUNTY — Candidate filing for the June 4 Primary Election began March 4 and will continue until 5 p.m. March 22. Shelby County Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell said all paperwork must be received at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office within this time frame.

Maxwell, who is also the Shelby County Auditor, announced he will not be filing papers to run in the primary. He said he is truly grateful for the trust Shelby County has shown by electing him in two successive elections.

Two Board of Supervisors seats, currently held by Steve Kenkel and Charles Parkhurst; the Shelby County Sheriff’s seat held by Neil Gross; and the County Auditor position, is all up for grabs.

Kenkel announced last week he will not run again, and Parkhurst has not filed paper work. Currently, Mike Kolbe, who is seeking a position on the Board of Supervisors, is the only one who has filed paperwork for any of these positions.

Any one interested in seeking any of these offices must file the proper affidavit and petition, correctly filled out with 50 signatures belonging to eligible Shelby County voters.

All township seats will be on the ballot for the November 5 General Election. Only the affidavit is needed to file for candidacy for these positions, no petition is needed.

Monday, August 5 is the first day for the Auditors Office to accept Soil and Water Conservation, Hospital Trustee and County Extension Affidavits and petitions. These are all non-partisan races. Papers will be accepted through August 28 at 5 p.m. The Hospital Trustees require at least 50 signatures from eligible electors in Shelby County. The Soil and Water Conservation and Shelby County Extension council filings require 25 signatures.

Questions may be directed to the Shelby County Auditors Office at 712-755-3831, extension 6.

All forms are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html and at the Auditors office. Those forms must be filled out properly and completely to be accepted.