Candidates on extension ballot
HARLAN - Voters will have the opportunity to elect four members of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County Council at the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
“The council members elected this year will be involved in bringing educational opportunities to Shelby County for the next four years,” Terry Torneten, Regional Director said.
ISU Extension and Outreach Shelby County educational programming is a cooperative effort involving local citizens, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Extension council members are elected at large, and all voters in the county are eligible to vote for four candidates.
Candidates on this year’s ballot include Kathy Fara, Irwin, Gwen E. Hanson, Kirkman, Chad Heithoff, Harlan and Michele Monson, Irwin.
