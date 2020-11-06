Capacity limits lifted; new test sites

STATE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week that capacity limits will be lifted at Iowa businesses beginning today, Friday, June 12, and new COVID-19 test sites are being opened across the state, including close by in neighboring Crawford County.

Businesses have been limited in their operating capacity to 50 percent to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and Reynolds said she’ll lift that requirement effective today. Eliminating the capacity restrictions allows businesses to adjust their operations accordingly, she said, in meeting the needs of the business employees and customers.

Businesses will need to continue to require six feet of distance between groups of customers, and all businesses must continue to maintain social distancing measures, increased hygiene practices and follow public health measures.

Another aspect of the governor’s proclamation this week allows swimming pools to re-open if they follow public health guidance, and senior and adult day car centers can open while following guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Seeing downward trending of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were factors in Reynolds’ decisions.

Testing sites

Test Iowa will further expand access to COVID-19 testing with new sites opening this week, including one in Dallas County to better serve the Des Moines metro area, and four clinic sites in rural communities, including Crawford County.

Individuals must complete the assessment at testiowa.com (link is external) and schedule an appointment online to be tested.

Four clinic sites will serve Page, Union, Carroll and Crawford counties. Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

The new clinic sites include:

Page County: Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda, opened June 3.

Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opened Mon., June 8.

Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark St., Carroll, opens Wed., June 10.

Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opened Wed., June 10.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any clinic site or drive up test site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com (link is external). They will then be directed to call the clinic to schedule an appointment.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com (link is external) or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

