Capital plan outlines airport expansion
HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on a five-year capital improvement plan for the Harlan Municipal Airport, which will include a number of proposed projects including an apron expansion to be funded mostly by federal funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The city is eligible for up to $150,000 per year in FAA funding for airport improvements, and can bank those dollars for a more significant project capped at $600,000.
The city has submitted a pre-application for an airport expansion estimated to cost roughly $521,260 for expansion of the runway apron.
