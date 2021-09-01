Home / Home

Capital plan outlines airport expansion

Sat, 01/09/2021 - 5:00pm admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor

    HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on a five-year capital improvement plan for the Harlan Municipal Airport, which will include a number of proposed projects including an apron expansion to be funded mostly by federal funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
    The city is eligible for up to $150,000 per year in FAA funding for airport improvements, and can bank those dollars for a more significant project capped at $600,000.  
    The city has submitted a pre-application for an airport expansion estimated to cost roughly $521,260 for expansion of the runway apron.

 

