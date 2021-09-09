Carbon capture, storage firm plans pipeline through Shelby County

COUNTY – Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions will host a public informational meeting in Shelby County Wednesday, Oct. 6 to outline its proposed plan to build a $4.5 billion pipeline across parts of Iowa to capture and store carbon from Midwest biofuel plants.

Among the 30 counties included in the proposed pipeline project is Shelby County, and the local meeting will be held at noon that day at the Therkildsen Activity Center in Harlan. The public, including any affected landowners who have been contacted, is encouraged to attend.

In Shelby County, the pipeline would travel from north to south along Hazel Road. Further details are not specified, like where exactly the underground line would be located – in the right of way or otherwise.

“This is something we just found out about,” said Darin Haake, Shelby County Supervisor Chairman. “They’re talking about running a CO2 pipeline, like 2,000 miles of it, across the Midwest connecting ethanol plants.”

The project, called Midwest Carbon Express, will capture carbon dioxide emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from ethanol plants, said a letter Shelby County landowners received late last month.

Full article in the NA.