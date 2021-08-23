Career Cafe available for HCHS students

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools is piloting a new program this fall that will pair students with business leaders and community members in a project called HCHS Career Café.

Jenni Svendsen, HCHS Counselor, said the counseling department is excited to offer the new opportunity for students to learn about different career opportunities. A series of small roundtable discussions will allow for students to sign up and meet with community members to learn about their careers.

“We are looking for community members to come in to share information about their careers with small groups of students,” Svendsen said. “We are interested in learning about any and all kinds of careers.”

