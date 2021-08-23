Career Cafe available for HCHS students
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools is piloting a new program this fall that will pair students with business leaders and community members in a project called HCHS Career Café.
Jenni Svendsen, HCHS Counselor, said the counseling department is excited to offer the new opportunity for students to learn about different career opportunities. A series of small roundtable discussions will allow for students to sign up and meet with community members to learn about their careers.
“We are looking for community members to come in to share information about their careers with small groups of students,” Svendsen said. “We are interested in learning about any and all kinds of careers.”
Full article in the Tribune.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95