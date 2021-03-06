Caring for Amimals on the Farm

HARLAN -- Students at the Shelby County Catholic School took a walking field trip before the end of the year. On the trip they met Melanie Bruck, education program coordinator for Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom.

Bruck had with her four baby chicks (which were part of the school’s hatch program and had hatched the week before), two baby goats, a Border Collie, and one bottle calf.

“You should have seen the children’s faces when I told them Mrs. Bruck was coming back with animals from her farm,” said Holli Plambeck, first grade teacher at Shelby County Catholic School.

“Their eyes were huge, and you could tell they were excited.”

