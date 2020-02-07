Carrying on the tradition

COUNTY -- The annual summer series featuring stories about residents from Shelby County towns will begin in the Friday, July 3 Harlan News-Advertiser.

Traditionally our newspaper summer intern has for years randomly selected people to feature for the series billed as the “phone book bios” series using the phone book as their first source for contacts.

In the absence of a summer intern this year, I will be writing the features and photographing Shelby Countians for the series.

In my more than three decades as the Family Living Editor at the newspaper, I have already had the privilege of interviewing and photographing many county residents of all ages on a variety of topics for our newspaper.

I am looking forward to the opportunity to share more Shelby County stories with our readers. Everyone has a story and each year we have heard positive feedback that these personality features are well read.

I hope this summer you will enjoy reading about your family, friends and neighbors each week.