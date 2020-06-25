Carstens Farm Days postponed until 2021

SHELBY -- The Board of Directors of Carstens 1880 Farmstead has decided to postpone Farm Days this year until September 11 & 12, 2021. This is due to COVID-19 safety consideration.

“We looked at a lot of things before we decided to postpone the show,” said Carstens Board President, Mel Hursey of Shelby. “We know that the Farm Days Show brings folks from all over and we decided to keep things as safe as we could by postponing.”

The Board met last week and considered what the two-day event’s postponement means to the community. The difficult decision about postponing Kids Day was also made. “We want to keep the health and safety of our youngest and oldest visitors and volunteers to the farm a priority.”

“One part of Farm Days that people like will happen this year,” added Hursey. The Staley’s chicken dinner will still be held at the farm on Saturday, September 11, 2020. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Public Health guidance will be followed to assure social distancing is available.

“Tables will be added so there will be more room for the crowd,” Hursey said. This dinner typically draws more than 300 as they enjoy the meal and community spirit of the Farm Days Show.

“Be sure to check for COVID-19 updates and the farm on our website,” Hursey said. As Public Health information is updated Carstens Board members will adjust plans as needed.

“As we look forward in these times, we thank the community, the exhibitors and volunteers for the continuing support of Carstens 1880 Farmstead.”