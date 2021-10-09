Carsten's Farm Youth Day Today!
Fri, 09/10/2021 - 2:38pm admin
Youth from across southwest Iowa having a ball today at Carsten's Farm Youth Day. The farm is open for visitors all weekend for Carsten's Farm Days.
