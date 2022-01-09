Casey Ring joins HCSD team as high school principal

AREA – Casey Ring has joined the Harlan Community School District staff as the high school principal.

Ring began her duties July 1. She and her husband, Jay, recently moved their family to Harlan.

“The community has truly welcomed my family and I since the day we moved to Harlan,” she said.

“As I get to know everyone, I become so excited to dig into the high school opportunities we offer all of our students.”

Ring was raised in Underwood. Her children include S, Layton, 8th grade; daughter, Austyn, 6th grade; and son, Kelby, 3rd grade.

She began her career as an 11th and 12th grade English teacher at Tri-Center (Neola), where she spent 12 years. She than became an instructional coach and curriculum director for both Tri-Center and Riverside. During her time at TC, Ring coached volleyball, basketball, speech, and directed the school play.

In 2019, she was hired as the PK-12 principal at West Harrison.