Catholic churches to resume daily masses

COUNTY -- St. Boniface, Westphalia; St. Mary, Panama; and St. Mary, Portsmouth; will be resuming daily Masses beginning June 10.

The Diocese of Des Moines is allowing parishes to regather for the public celebration of Mass based on consultation with local medical professionals, Iowa Department of Public Health data and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Phase 1 consists of weekday celebration of Mass. Phase 2 consists of weekday and weekend celebration of Mass; and Phase 3 includes daily celebration of Mass and a resumption of activities that are a part of parish life such as gatherings in parish halls. All phases include observing social distancing, the wearing of masks and cleaning guidelines to minimize the spread of the illness.

The three parishes will resume their regular weekday (not weekend) Mass schedule. St. Boniface, Westphalia Wednesdays beginning June 10, St. Mary, Panama Thursdays beginning June 11, St. Mary, Portsmouth Fridays beginning June 12. All Masses are in church at 8:30 a.m.

The guidelines are as follows:

• If you are over 60, you are strongly discouraged from attending Mass, as this age group is the most vulnerable.

• Bishop Joensen asks that all parishioners wait patiently for their own parish’s resumption of Masses. In other words, we ask that you attend only your own parish’s Mass to allow parishioners space in their own church.

• Everyone will be required to wear masks from the moment you enter the church until after you leave the church. Please bring your own mask if at all possible. This will help reduce the expense to the parish.

• Sanitizer will be at the entrance of church so please use when you arrive to church.

• Entering and exiting will be only through:

-Westphalia – please use the handicap accessible ramp door

-Panama – please use the south handicap entrance

-Portsmouth – please use the main door (all other doors will be locked).

• Holy Water fonts will remain empty and should not be touched.

• Missalettes and song books have been removed from church.

• We ask that social distancing of six feet between family groups or individuals with the use of every other pew be practiced. Pews will be roped off to help comply. This will restrict our capacity however we must comply with these guidelines.

• There will be no offertory procession or collection. There will be a collection basket or box at the entrance of church for you to drop your contributions into.

• There needs to be a single communion line down the middle with six feet distancing between people (families from the same household may go up together).

• Holy Communion must be consumed from the Communion Minister and not be taken back to the pew or taken home to another person.

• Diocesan guidelines for receiving communion:

-- Wear your mask as you approach for Holy Communion

-- Bow

-- Place your hands out in the usual manner and receive Communion

-- After responding “Amen,” step to the side

-- Lower your mask, place the Eucharist in your mouth, and pull your mask back up

-- Return to your seat

Please note - Phase 2 - Weekend Masses will resume and will follow the July – September three-month cycle beginning

June 20 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary, Panama

June 21 – 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary, Portsmouth

June 21 – 10 a.m. at St. Boniface, Westphalia

The churches will only be open for Masses to allow time for disinfecting.

Bishop has declared: Even when Sunday Masses are available in parishes, the obligation to attend will remain suspended. The above guidelines also apply to the weekend Masses.