Catholic Daughters donate to WCCA/ICK
COUNTY -- Harlan’s West Central Community Action – Food Pantry and Iowa Community Kitchen received a $500 check each to help provide food during these extremely challenging and unprecedented times. The checks were given by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Maria Goretti #2498, Portsmouth.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
