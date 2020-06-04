Catholic Daughters donate to WCCA/ICK

Home / Home

    COUNTY -- Harlan’s West Central Community Action – Food Pantry and Iowa Community Kitchen received a $500 check each to help  provide food during these extremely challenging and unprecedented times.   The checks were given by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Maria Goretti #2498, Portsmouth.

