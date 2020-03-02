Home / Home

Catholic Schools Week STEM

Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    HARLAN -- All of the students at Shelby County Catholic School participated in STEM-based challenges on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29 during Catholic Schools Week. The theme for the day was “Be a Creative Problem Solver.”  From left: Payton Kobold, Zoey Schulte and Edie Mae Kaufmann work on building a perch that will hold a small plastic animal. 

