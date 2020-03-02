Catholic Schools Week STEM
HARLAN -- All of the students at Shelby County Catholic School participated in STEM-based challenges on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29 during Catholic Schools Week. The theme for the day was “Be a Creative Problem Solver.” From left: Payton Kobold, Zoey Schulte and Edie Mae Kaufmann work on building a perch that will hold a small plastic animal.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95