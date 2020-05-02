Cattleman of the Year
PANAMA - Guyle Sonderman (center), owner, Sonderman Charolais Farm, Portsmouth, was honored Saturday night before a crowd of more than 700 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at the annual Shelby Co. Cattlemen’s yearly banquet. Guyle, is pictured with his wife, Julie, and Cattlemen’s president, Ken Schechinger. Sonderman has a herd of 70 registered cows and bred heifers in which he keeps back only his best heifer calves to use as replacement and bull calves to use as herd sires.
