Cattlemen name Sonderman cattlemen of the year

PANAMA - Guyle Sonderman (center), owner, Sonderman Charolais Farm, Portsmouth, was honored Saturday night before a crowd of over 700 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at the annual Shelby Co. Cattlemen’s yearl banquet. Guyle, is pictured with his wife, Julie, and Cattlemen’s president, Ken Schechinger. Sonderman has herd of 70 registered cows and bred heifers in which he keeps back only his best heifer calves to use as replacement and bull calves to use as herd sires.

At the event 31 students received $1,000 scholarships and winners of the Beef Backer award went to Troy Bruck, Harlan and Friend of the Industry was the late Gary “Bandit” Gubbels, Westphalia.

The trophy auction garnered $40,200 for the Cattlemen’s annual budget and the scholarship auction raised approximately $47,000. In the last 10 years the organization has given out $490,250 in scholastic and heifer scholarships.