Cattlemen serve 1,250 at Drive-Through Banquet

WESTPHALIA – Temperatures dipped into the single digits Saturday evening, Feb. 6, but the bitter cold temps and wind chills didn’t keep Shelby County from once again supporting the annual Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association through its annual banquet.

The event was held drive-through only this year for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, but lines of cars wound through Westphalia as the board, directors and spouses cooked, packaged, and served approximately 1,250 meals,

It was an amazing turnout, said association co-president Kate Schechinger.

“We were hoping for a good turnout, but were blown away by the number of people lined up on Main Street in Westphalia,” she said. “The last several hundred meals that were delivered didn’t exactly match the others, but we are hopeful that whether you were served smoked New York Strip, or a freshly-grilled ribeye, it was a meal you enjoyed.”

Saturday evening brought freezing cold temperatures, but the grill team spent the entire day standing next to the rotisserie grill preparing the steaks and beans for the meal.

“And we appreciated the help from several members of the community to pull everything together,” Schechinger said. “The preparation for this event and the format of the night was obviously much different than our traditional banquet, but just like every year, on the first Saturday in February, every board member and their spouse stepped in to do their part to create a successful event.”

And just like every other year, the members of this community showed up in grand fashion to support the local organization.

“We cannot begin to express how much we appreciate the incredible generosity shown from everyone in attendance,” Schechinger said.

Free-will donations were accepted and will be used to provide scholarships in 2022.

Schechinger said many raffle tickets were sold at the event. Randy Bruck was the winner of the $1,000 gift certificate to Nelson Farm Supply. The winner of the 65-inch Smart TV is unclaimed. If it isn’t claimed by Monday, a re-draw is expected. (see ticket)

“And congratulations to the 29 students who were recipients of this year’s $1,000 scholarships,” Schechinger said. See a list of the scholarship winners inside today’s NA, along with more photos from the banquet.