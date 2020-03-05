Cause of explosion still under review
EARLING – Two individuals were injured in an explosion at the Earling Standard Gas Station Monday morning, April 27.
Dan Grote and Don Bruck were transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, and Bruck was then taken by LifeNet medical helicopter to Omaha for further treatment of injuries.
Grote was released from the hospital later that day, and Bruck was expected to be released this week.
