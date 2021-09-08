CDC COVID-19 tracker shows Shelby County cases on the rise

COUNTY -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Shelby County, Iowa and across the nation, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention COVID-19 tracker, prompting new safety recommendations from the health organization.

The CDC site now provides a county view of data for monitoring COVID-19 virus activity from across the United States. Go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home to view.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that the CDC issued guidance this past week that provides recommendations on mask use and testing in certain areas for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

The emergence of the more transmissible delta variant is the predominant strain.

“Every Iowan should remember that the most important thing we can all do is get vaccinated,” the IDPH said in its recent notice. “Vaccination helps to limit the spread of the severity of the virus.”

Vaccine supply in Iowa is stable, and vaccines are readily available. Iowans with questions about the vaccine should reach out to their health care provider or local public health.

“In addition to vaccination, public health continues to recommend the use of other mitigation approaches, including staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands, and using face masks and social distancing as a layered approach to make virus spread less likely,” the IDPH said.

