CDC report raises concerns of mental health in teens

AREA — New data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed all teens are increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The survey also showed girls fared worse than boys across nearly all measures.

The findings are consistent with teen mental health in the area. Therapist Katie Sandquist, MA, LMHC, NCC from Myrtue Medical Center Behavioral Health said, “We have seen an increase in teens struggling with mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, trauma based symptoms, and substance use.”

Sandquist said some struggles are more obvious and show up in behavioral issues, slipping grades, and strained relationships at home or at school.

“However, for other kids, it can be less obvious as their outside performance stays high, but inside they are dealing with more thoughts like ‘I’m not good enough,’ ‘I don’t belong,’ or ‘I just can’t do this anymore,’” Sandquist said.

Sandquist stated there are many things contributing to the increased mental health strain in teens, including the strong correlation to deteriorating mental health and caused by the use of smart phones and social media.

“Biologically, people are wired to stabilize through safe mental health, face-to-face connections. In-person connection is decreasing as online connection is increasing, and our nervous system is not getting what it needs,” Sandquist said.

“With the impact of the pandemic on top of that trend toward disconnection, today’s teens are facing an extra burden of isolation.”

She said beyond the lack of positive in-person support, the online environment also exposes teens to a lot of distorted ideas about value and belonging.

“They see very edited and unrealistic images of bodies and lifestyles. We get bombarded with images and messages and it gets very overwhelming.”

She recommends the website https://www.waituntil8th.org, which encourages parents to wait until 8th grade before providing their children with access to smart phones.

“By restricting access to social media and technology among adolescents, parents have choices on what kids are engaged in. It’s hard, but it can be done.”

Sandquist also said the distraction of technology by adults leads to a disconnection in relationships. “Personal mental health is deeply impacted by social mental health. As everyone experiences the strain of the last several years, that strain hits our relationships,” Sandquist said.

“This means that teens might be facing the presence of more irritability, anxiety, and shutdown in the people around them, including vital supports such as parents and teachers. This also leaves them more vulnerable.”

She stressed the importance of staying proactive, comparing mental health to dental health.

“Mental health is a part of your body, it’s your brain and your nervous system. Like we might discover a cavity or the need for more intensive work during a routine dental checkup, sometimes those check ins and screenings might mean that it is time for treatment such as mental health therapy or a medication evaluation,” she said.

“There are things that we should be doing every day just like we brush our teeth. Moving our bodies, taking time for reflection with exercises such as journaling or mindfulness, getting recommended sleep and nutrition, and connecting with supportive others are important mental health hygiene practices.”

“We know the signs of stroke and heart attacks and know the preventative things for different stages of our lives,” she continued.

“We are often so used to operating with the mental part of us being compromised, and that should not be the norm.”

“Mental health is often treated as if it’s this other thing and in its own category. Really, it’s not. It’s a very important of our body and health.”

She also encouraged regular education and screening for anxiety, depression, and stress-based responses.

“Many people just do not know very much about mental health in general, so they do not know the early signs of struggling mental health and may not realize there’s an issue until it is much more disruptive to life,” she said.

“We need to normalize getting professional support just like we would for a visit to the dentist for a cavity or our doctor for strep throat. Mental health issues are just like any other health issues. Early intervention is better, and things often deteriorate if we delay.”

She encourages parents and caregivers to educate themselves on what being mentally healthy looks like, as well as signs of struggles, so they are more comfortable talking about this topic.

“This will help de-stigmatize asking for help,” Sandquist said.

She explained kids and teens do not always have the language to express how they are struggling with difficult thoughts and feelings.

“For this reason, mental health challenges might show up in things like irritability, avoidance of responsibilities like homework or chores, isolation, shutting down and refusing to talk or only giving one word answers, or increased risk taking behaviors. This can be difficult to navigate as a parent or caregiver as this can look like disrespectful behavior.”

Sandquist said parents and caregivers are often tempted to respond with lectures or punishment for this behavior.

“Rather than taking this as a personal rejection or as disrespectful, I find this perspective helpful: ‘This is a good kid having a hard time.’ How would we want someone to respond to us if we were having a hard time and it was coming out in tricky behavior?”

However, she noted, this does not mean to not have boundaries or consequences, “But keeping our body language, tone of voice, and language gentle and kind and opening the door for our teen to share more about what might be happening will be essential in getting to the bottom of what is underneath the surface.”

CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey findings

The 2021 data and trends from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) examines health behaviors and experiences among U.S. high school students. The latest report showed while all teens reported increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, girls fared worse than boys across nearly all measures— with particularly stark increases in widespread reports of harmful experiences among teen girls.

Data collected stated nearly 3 in 5 (57%) U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade. The reported further stated 1 in 3 (30%) seriously considered attempting suicide—up 60% from a decade ago.

“Young people are experiencing a level of distress that calls on us to act with urgency and compassion,” said CDC Division of Adolescent and School Health Director Kathleen Ethier, Ph.D.

“With the right programs and services in place, schools have the unique ability to help our youth flourish.”

The report stated school-based activities can make a profound difference in the lives of teens with a relatively small infusion of support to schools.

More than 95% of U.S. youth spend much of their daily lives in school. While their primary goal is academic learning, schools can take evidence-based steps to foster the knowledge, skills and support needed to help prevent and reduce the negative impact of violence and other trauma and improve mental health.

For example, safe and trusted adults—like mentors, trained teachers, and staff—can help foster school connectedness, so that teens know the people around them care about them, their well-being, and their success. Schools can provide education that equips teens with essential skills, such as understanding and ensuring true consent, managing emotions, and asking for what they need. Schools can also connect teens to their classmates and communities through school-based clubs and community outreach.

The CDC has collected and analyzed data on youth health and well-being for more than three decades. These data are a critical first step to revealing, understanding, and addressing emerging threats to the health and well-being of the nation’s youth.