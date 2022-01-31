Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

HARLAN – Shelby County Catholic School, along with other Catholic schools across the nation, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week this week, January 30-February 5.

Catholic Schools Week is an annual observance meant to highlight the value of Catholic education and its contributions to communities and the nation.

The theme for this year and through 2025 is Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service. Catholic schools have a specific purpose to form students to be good citizens of the world, love God and neighbor, and enrich society with the leaven of the gospel and by example of faith.

According to the National Catholic Schools Week initiative, as communities of faith, Catholic schools instill in their students their destiny to become saints.

Academic excellence is the hallmark of Catholic education intentionally directed to the growth of the whole person – mind, body, and spirit.

Service is fundamental to Catholic education and the core of Catholic discipleship. Service is intended to help form people who are not only witnesses to Catholic social teaching, but also active participants through social learning.

Shelby County Catholic School’s mission statement – Shelby County Catholic School, growing in faith with Jesus, is a family oriented school committed to academic excellence – highlights the school’s constant striving to provide a faith-based and academically challenging curriculum.

Catholic schools throughout Iowa and the nation will observe the week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.

Through the events, schools are focusing on the value Catholic education brings to young people, as well as the communities they serve.

Full article in the Tribune!