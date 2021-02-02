Celebrating Catholic Schools Week 2021

HARLAN – Shelby County Catholic School, along with other Catholic schools across the nation, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week January 31-February 6.

Catholic Schools Week is an annual observance meant to highlight the value of Catholic education and its contributions to communities and the nation.

The theme for this year and through 2025 is Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service. Catholic schools have a specific purpose to form students to be good citizens of the world, love God and neighbor, and enrich society with the leaven of the gospel and by example of faith.

According to the National Catholic Schools Week initiative, as communities of faith, Catholic schools instill in their students their destiny to become saints.

Academic excellence is the hallmark of Catholic education intentionally directed to the growth of the whole person – mind, body, and spirit.

Service is fundamental to Catholic education and the core of Catholic discipleship. Service is intended to help form people who are not only witnesses to Catholic social teaching, but also active participants through social learning.

Shelby County Catholic School’s mission statement – Shelby County Catholic School, growing in faith with Jesus, is a family oriented school committed to academic excellence – highlights the school’s constant striving to provide a faith-based and academically challenging curriculum.

Catholic schools throughout Iowa and the nation will observe the week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through the events, schools are focusing on the value Catholic education brings to young people, as well as the communities they serve.

The Catholic school will host important events during the week, including:

Sunday, January 31

• Students have written and recorded messages about SCCS that will begin airing on KNOD and run throughout the week

• A video tour of the school will be available on the SCCS Website and on social media

Monday, Feb. 1

• We love our family-like environment. – Pajama Day

• Service Project – Comfort the Sick – Students and staff will tie fleece blankets for the Iowa Chapter of Project Linus

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• We are “crazy” about our school. – Crazy, Mixed-up Day

• Service Project – Visit the Imprisoned – Students will write letters and make Valentine cards for shut-ins, residents in care centers, etc.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

• Our school brightens our day. – Wear Bright Colors Day (Students will wear their assigned classroom colors)

• Service Project – Give Food to the Hungry and Drink to the Thirsty – Students and staff will bring food for the food pantry

• Students will paint Kindness rocks to be placed in and around our six Catholic parishes

Thursday, Feb. 4

• Hats off to our awesome Catholic school. – Hat Day

• Service Project – Bury the Dead – Students and staff will pray a Rosary for those in our families who have died

• All classrooms will join the principal through Google Classroom for a special Storytime.

Friday, Feb. 5

• Together we make a great team for our school. – SCCS Spirit and Favorite Sports Team Day

• Service Project – Clothe the Naked – Students and staff are encouraged to bring children or adult size socks to donate to shelters.

• Students will participate in digital games and will be treated to a movie and popcorn (social distancing guidelines will be practiced)