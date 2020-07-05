Celebration of Life
COUNTY -- A Celebration of Life Parade was held Saturday morning, May 2 through Shelby County as an honor and tribute to Shelby County Sheriff Sergeant Donavon Dontje, who died unexpectedly April 16. The parade traveled from Harlan to Shelby, and featured law enforcement, fire departments, rescue personnel, motorcycles and the public, who all turned out to honor Dontje.
