CELEBRATION OF LIFE PARADE
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a celebration of life parade on behalf of Sergeant Donavon Dontje, 83-3, on Saturday, May 2. Staging will be at the Harlan Community High School for all law enforcement, fire/EMS and the public who would like to participate. Parking begins at 8 a.m., with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. The route is as follows: From the High School • Durant St. to Highway 59 • Highway 59 south to Highway 44 • Highway 44 west to County Road M16 • South on M16 to Shelby. The parade will pass in front of the family’s house in Shelby. The public is invited to participate or park along the route to show their respects. Don’t park on shoulders -- instead utilize field driveways, gravel roads and parking lots. Decorated vehicles are welcome. See the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page for additional details and a map of the route.
